Northampton man charged after two incidents of indecent exposure near Sol Central

A Northampton man has been charged with sexual offences in connection with incidents of indecent exposure near Sol Central.

Viktor-Alexandru Kormi, aged 32, of St Peter’s Street, has been charged with one count of exposure and one count of committing an act of outraging public decency.

The charges relate to two incidents – one on Wednesday, July 26, and one on Sunday, July 30, in which a man was seen indecently exposing himself near to Sol Central in the town centre, according to Northamptonshire Police.