Northampton man, 40, released on bail following incident where woman is suspected to have fallen from window

A Northampton man has been released on bail, after being arrested over the weekend, following an incident where a woman is suspected to have fallen from a window.

The incident happened in Tower Field Square, Southfields in the early hours of Saturday (May 24). Police were called at around 1am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed a 37-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on conditional police bail pending further investigations, according to a spokeswoman for the force confirmed today (Tuesday May 27).

Detective Inspector Tania Ash said: "An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the woman's injuries. She was found outside a property in Tower Field Square having sustained serious injuries which we believe may be consistent with a fall from a window.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area around the time stated which may help with our inquiries. Anyone we haven't already spoken with is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000300201.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.