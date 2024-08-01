Northampton man, 34 arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following altercation in St Crispin's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 34-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Police were called to Kent Road Crescent in the early hours of the morning yesterday (Wednesday) following a domestic incident that spilled out into the quiet street. A police cordon was put in place and forensic teams were called to the scene on the St Crispin’s estate, just off the A4500.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed to the Chron that they received a report of a domestic-related assault shortly after midnight on July 31 at a property in Kent Road Crescent.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended, and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries that are not currently believed to be serious or life-threatening.

The scene in Kent Road Crescent at 9.30am today (Wednesday)

“Two Northampton men, aged 37 and 63, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody today, July 31.”

Today (Thursday), police have confirmed that the two men arrested at the scene of the incident have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 34-year-old Northampton man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage on July 30, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 24000452959.