Northampton man, 32, charged with malicious wounding over village stabbing

Police appeal for witnesses to 'isolated incident' on Wednesday night

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:29 pm
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:38 pm

A 32-year-old Northampton man has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday (August 11).

Mohammed Zulfikar Hussain Miah, of The Headlands, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Friday) charged with a section 18 wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Detectives appealed for witnesses and video footage after a man was found seriously injured in Spencer Parade, Stanwick, at around 8.25pm following an an earlier altercation in High Street, Raunds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry with what are believed to be life-changing abdominal injuries.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said they believed it was an "isolated incident."