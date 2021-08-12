Man stabbed in Stanwick is in hospital with 'life changing' injuries

Inage: Google

A man is in police custody following a stabbing in Stanwick last night.

Detectives have this morning (Thursday, August 12) appealed for witnesses and video footage after a man was found seriously injured following the stabbing.

At around 8.25pm last night, Wednesday, August 11, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man with a stab wound in Spencer Parade, following an earlier altercation in High Street, Raunds.

The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with what are believed to be life-changing abdominal injuries.

The road was closed off throughout the night.

A 32-year-old Northampton man was last night arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody this morning.

A scene guards remain in place today in Spencer Parade and nearby Samuel Close, with an increased police presence in the area to provide community reassurance.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Danny Gasson, of Northampton CID, said: “We’re aware there is likely to be increased concern locally at the moment given what has happened, and I’d like to reassure people that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this isolated incident. If you have any worries, concerns or information you think could be useful, please either speak to the officers we have patrolling in the community or call us on 101.”