Northampton man, 19, charged with three offences after police raid discovered 45 wraps of Class A drugs

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been charged with three offences after a police raid discovered 45 wraps of Class A drugs.

Abraham Ogunpolo, of Herbert Street, Northampton, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

The charges come after a warrant was executed at an address in Herbert Street on Tuesday morning (January 23).

Ogunpolo appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 24) where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 6, 2024.

The raid came about following community intelligence received by Northamptonshire Police.