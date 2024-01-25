News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Northampton man, 19, charged with three offences after police raid discovered 45 wraps of Class A drugs

The teenager has been remanded in custody
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been charged with three offences after a police raid discovered 45 wraps of Class A drugs.

Abraham Ogunpolo, of Herbert Street, Northampton, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges come after a warrant was executed at an address in Herbert Street on Tuesday morning (January 23).

Most Popular
A man has been charged after wraps of Class A drugs were found in a Northampton house during a police raid.A man has been charged after wraps of Class A drugs were found in a Northampton house during a police raid.
A man has been charged after wraps of Class A drugs were found in a Northampton house during a police raid.

Ogunpolo appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 24) where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 6, 2024.

The raid came about following community intelligence received by Northamptonshire Police.

As well as cash and burner phones, 45 wraps of drugs – suspected to be crack cocaine and heroin – were found. Officers say it is believed to be a County Line operating from the address.