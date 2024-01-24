19-year-old arrested after 45 wraps of Class A drugs seized during raid of Northampton house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a police raid in Northampton uncovered 45 wraps of Class A drugs.

Officers executed a warrant in a flat in Herbert Street at 8.30am on Tuesday (January 23), after Northamptonshire Police received community intelligence.

As well as cash and burner phones, 45 wraps of drugs – suspected to be crack cocaine and heroin – were found in the bedroom. Officers say it is believed to be a County Line operating from the address.

The drugs were seized and a 19-year-old man inside the property was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and acquiring/possessing criminal property.

PC James Wetherall from Northampton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling drugs harm is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will be relentless in our aim to take as many drugs dealers as we can off the streets of Northampton.

“I’m pleased with the results of today’s activity and I hope it reassures the community that we are listening to their concerns and acting on them.

“Please contact us if you have any information relating to suspected drug dealing in your area. On the surface it may appear as if nothing is being done but in the background, we are constantly seeking to build up an intelligence picture of the issues in order to tackle them with long-term solutions.”