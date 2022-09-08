Northampton magistrates jail Daventry drink-driver caught twice in THREE DAYS

A 50-year-old woman caught drink-driving twice in THREE DAYS has been jailed for 16 weeks by Northampton magistrates.

Jane Catherine Beswarick-Smith blew nearly FIVE TIMES over the limit when she was stopped by Northamptonshire Police on July 23 this year.

She blew more than three times after driving the same Vauxhall Meriva on July 26.

Beswarick-Smith was sentenced to 16 weeks at Northampton Magistrates Court

According to court documents, tests showed Beswarick-Smith had 169 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of her breath after driving on Braunston Road on July 23.

She was tested again after driving on London Road, Dodford, on July 26 and found to have 108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Beswarick-Smith, of The Fairway, Daventry, pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to two consecutive terms of eight weeks in prison.

She was also banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.

Drink and drug driving is one of the so-called ‘fatal four’ offences — alongside speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone — which are most commonly linked to death and serious injuries on roads.

Chair of the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, Police Superintendent Jen Helm, said: “Drink or drug driving is selfish and reckless but so easy to justify for some.

“They may think it’s just a few extra drinks, but at what price?