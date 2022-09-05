Drink-driver jailed after blowing FIVE TIMES over limit on Northamptonshire A43

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates jailed a drink-driver who blew more than five times the legal limit after being stopped on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

Rafal Paszewski will spend his 39th birthday behind bars after the shockingly high breathalyser reading, believed to be one of the county’s highest.

He was driving his silver Ford S-MAX near Geddington on January 16 when he was pulled over by police.

Officers took him into custody where he gave a reading of 177 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Paszewski, of Bath Road, Kettering, was later charged with drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in July and was bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing, where he faced a maximum of six months in prison.

And on Tuesday (August 30) magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks because of his ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’.

The drink-driver was also banned from getting behind the wheel for three years and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is truly shocking that anyone with a reading as high as this chose to get into a car.

“Rafal Paszewski not only put himself in danger but he also put other people in danger and that is unforgivable.

“Drink-driving is never acceptable and there is never an excuse for it. We hope this prison sentence sends a message to other people of just how seriously this offence is taken.”

Paszewski was arrested on January 16, just weeks after police launched a December crackdown naming every person charged with drink or drug-driving.

At the time PC Dave Lee from the Safer Roads Team said: “Anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list, the message is simple: do not drink or drug-drive.

“It only takes one second to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family.”