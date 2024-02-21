Northampton driver banned for speeding at 130mph in Mercedes on notorious A43 Corby bypass
Magistrates slapped a three-month ban on a Northampton driver clocked at 130mph on a notorious stretch of the A43.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Vasile Strestian admitted exceeding the 70mph speed limit in a Mercedes C220 on the Corby bypass on June 2, 2023. Strestian, of Meadow Close, Northampton, was given a discretionary three-month ban, fined £184 and ordered to pay a total of £163 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.
Strestian was caught just two weeks after a 62-year-old Porsche driver from Northampton was caught doing an eye-popping 162mph on the same stretch of road. Christopher Debono, of Windingbrook Lane, was spotted on May 19, 2023, by a Northamptonshire Police mobile enforcement van.
Debono was disqualified from driving for six months – the maximum ban a magistrates’ court can impose for speeding — and ordered to pay nearly £1,500.
Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Excess speed is one of the fatal five road risks, vastly increasing the chances of a serious collision.
“Our mobile enforcement vans are deployed across Northamptonshire to detect motoring offences at sites where we have data to show there is an increased risk to road users. Everyone has a right to get home unharmed and we are committed to improving road safety across our county by taking action against irresponsible drivers, as this case shows.”
In 2015, a Nissan GT-R driver was jailed after filming himself tearing up the A45 at an eye-watering 192mph.