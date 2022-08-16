Northampton drink-driver in court for wrecking ‘stolen’ £15k Audi and causing £5k damage to fences
Magistrates order 250 hours unpaid work and £260 compensation payment over smash on A4500
A Northampton drink-driver has been ordered to do 250 hours community service after causing damage worth £5,000 by smashing a stolen Audi SUV into fences and a wall alongside a busy dual carriageway near Northampton.
Brook Rush also admitted driving while disqualified and having no insurance when the Audi Q7 S-Line he had been driving unlawfully left the road while travelling on the A4500, not far from the Kislingbury roundabout, at around 6.30pm on June 2 this year.
Tests later showed the 38-year-old had 49 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
Rush pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 3 for:
■ Drink-driving
■ No insurance
■ Driving while disqualified
■ Aggravated vehicle taking and damage to property
Northamptonshire Police said the vehicle — estimated to be worth around £15,000 — had previously been stolen.
According to documents provided by the court, the bill for damage to fences and walls added up to more than £5,500.
Rush, of West Oval, Kings Heath, was sentenced to two concurrent community orders including a requirement to do 250 hours unpaid work, told to pay £260 in compensation — plus £180 in a surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs.
He was also banned from driving for another five years.