A 38-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after a black Audi Q7 smashed into a brick wall just off a busy dual carriageway in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the incident in South View, just off the A4500 near Harpole, at around 6.30pm on Thursday (June 2), which saw the front of the Audi destroyed and the wall broken.

Brook Joel Rush of West Oval, King's Heath, has been charged in connection with the incident, according to officers.

Northamptonshire Police said Rush has been charged with drink driving, driving dangerously, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.