Northampton drink-driver faces four-month booze ban to stay out of jail

A drunk-driver who was more than four times over the limit must stick to a four-month booze ban to stay out of jail.

Magistrates warned Andrzej Baczwsky, aged 38, he faced “any possible sentence” after blowing 157 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped behind the wheel of a Peugeot 207 in Wellingborough Road on July 25. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Baczwsky, of Kingscroft Court in the town, pleaded guilty at a court hearing the following day and was released on bail pending a pre-sentencing report.

Maximum sentences for serious drink-driving offences are up to six months’ in prison and unlimited fines — but magistrates gave him a 16-week sentence suspended for two years alongside a 120-day order to abstain from consuming any alcohol.

Baczwsky will be monitored to make sure he sticks to the order and risks being brought back to court if he does not.