Northampton drink-driver four-and-a-half times over limit faces 'any possible sentence'
Police stopped Peugeot on Wellingborough Road on Sunday afternoon
Magistrates warned a drunk-driver who was more than four times over the limit he faces ‘any possible sentence’.
Court documents showed Andrzej Baczwsky, aged 38, blew 157 microgrammes of breath per 100 millilitres of breath after being stopped behind the wheel of a Peugeot 207 in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, at around 4.30pm last Sunday (July 25). The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Baczwsky, of Linden Road in the town, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at a court hearing the following day and was released on bail pending a pre-sentencing report.
Magistrates in Northampton imposed an interim disqualification until he is sentenced on August 24.
Maximum sentences for serious drink-driving offences are up to six months’ in prison and unlimited fines.