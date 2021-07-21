Northampton child sex attacker spared jail despite leaving young girl psychologically scarred for life

A Northampton man, who left a young girl psychologically scarred for life after sexually assaulting her, was spared jail today (Tuesday, July 20).

Said Mohamed was given a three-year community order at Northampton Crown Court after being found guilty last month of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 16.

Recorder Stuart Sprawson told the 28-year-old, of Upper Cross Street: "While the physical impact was not great, the psychological impact is great and long term.

"She will have to deal with it for her whole life and wonder why you committed it against her.

"This type of offence has to be met by the full weight of the court."

Mohamed attacked the girl in 2017.

Northamptonshire Police's child protection team spent more than two years hunting him down with the help of public appeals for information.

Mohamed was finally arrested in January 2019 and found guilty on June 4, 2021, following a four-day trial at the same court.

Summarising a statement by the victim, Ben Gow, prosecuting, said: "At the time she was scared afterwards and didn't want to leave the house for anything.

"She was scared as he hadn't been arrested that he might see her and do it again to her."

Mr Gow added that her schooling was affected as she could not concentrate because of the fear. "She struggles to forgive him for what he's done," he said.

Fiona McAddy, in mitigation, said Mohamed was initially reluctant to take part in a sex offenders rehabilitation programme but had now changed his mind, with custody being the other option.

Recorder Sprawson decided not to imprison him but allow him to undertake the Horizon scheme to address his offending as well as 10 separate rehabilitation activity requirement days and an 8pm-6am curfew.