Detectives salute young victim's bravery after Northampton man found guilty of sex attack

Detectives saluted a teenage victim's bravery after a 28-year-old Northampton man was found guilty of sexual assault.

Said Mohamed, of Upper Cross Street, attacked his young victim in October 2017.

Northamptonshire Police child protection team spent more than two years hunting him down with the help of public appeals for information.

Said Mohamed was found guilty of sexual assault following a four-day trial

During that time, the girl told officers she was terrified about leaving home for fear of her attacker finding her and hurting her again.

Mohamed was finally arrested in January 2019 and found guilty on Friday (June 4) following a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on a date to be determined.

Detective Constable James Wright, who led the investigation said: “First and foremost, I want to praise the victim. Because of Mohamed’s attempts to evade capture, she waited three years for justice, until the day he was finally arrested for this horrendous crime.

“She has shown dignity and stoicism throughout the whole process and bravely supported the police and the justice system, which helped lead to this rightful conclusion.

“That said, the attack has clearly affected her a great deal, to such an extent that, in its aftermath she was afraid to leave the house, for fear of this predatory man finding her and hurting her again."

Mohamed fled the area following the attack and evaded police despite and appeal on BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said : "Our child protection team go above and beyond to make sure that people like Said Mohamed face justice, so this should serve as a message that you will face the consequences.

"Northamptonshire Police takes reports of sexual assault very seriously and will always treat reports of this nature with the confidentiality and sensitivity they deserve.

"We will believe you."