A Northampton chicken shop owner has appeared in court for sentencing after chasing a customer with a meat cleaver for insulting his food.

Jun He, aged 33, of Great Russell Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, June 29 after pleading guilty to the charge of possessing a blade in a public place.

A man passed the chicken shop in Mercers Row on March 31 earlier this year at around 11.15pm when he saw the chicken shop owner leaning against the shop door.

The man then commented, “Your food is ****” claiming that he had previously been served raw chicken when visiting before.

He, upon hearing this, ran out of the shop clutching a meat cleaver and banged the blade against a bin as he shouted profanities. The victim claimed that He threatened to kill him.

A witness confirmed that she saw the defendant walking up the road whilst shouting and holding a large knife, the court heard. She claimed the defendant approached one man in particular with the blade hidden behind his forearm and immediately called the police.

Emma Rance, prosecuting, said that the situation then “calmed” and the chicken shop owner invited the man back to his takeaway, offering him free food and a beer.

Police attended the scene, seized the knife, obtained CCTV footage of the incident and then arrested He. When interviewed, He accepted that he committed the offence.

The defendant has a caution for common assault from 2009 and fraud by false representation in 2011.

In mitigation, He was described as a “really nice man” who runs a takeaway with his father and wife. He came to England as a 16-year-old from China with his mother, a qualified nurse, in 2007.

The defence barrister said: “He actually forgot he had the knife in his hand. He had been using the knife to cut meat and you can see immediately after this incident that he offered him a drink and some chicken, maybe realising that he overreacted.”

The court heard that He told a probation officer: “I have a beautiful life, I don’t have any reason to hurt or kill anybody.”

Recorder Mark Worsley, before sentencing, said the defendant was “provoked” and he was not being sent to prison but described his actions as “stupid.”

Mr Worsley said: “I have no doubt that you were not intending to use it to cause damage or frighten anyone when you went out into the street.

“However, once you were in the street, you did - once you realised you had it - try to intimidate him and you banged on some bins and gesticulated with the blade towards a group of men.”

The Recorder added: “Very bad things happen if you go out into public with a knife. If you do run after someone again - for whatever reason - do not have a knife in your hand.”