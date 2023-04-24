Northampton chicken shop worker admits chasing customer who insulted food with meat cleaver

Jun He, aged 32, of Great Russell Street, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24.

A 32-year-old employee at a Northampton chicken shop has admitted to chasing a customer who insulted his food with a meat cleaver.

Jun He, of Great Russell Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing a blade in a public place.

The court heard that the victim passed the chicken shop in Mercers Row on March 31 earlier this year at around 11.15pm when he saw the defendant leaning against the shop door. The man then made a comment about the defendant’s food being of poor quality.

Julie Costello, prosecuting, said the victim made this comment because he claimed that they served him raw chicken.

He, upon hearing this, ran out of the shop and chased the victim with a meat cleaver and then banged the blade against a bin, threatening to kill him – the court heard.

The victim claimed that He kept inviting the defendant to come back to the shop to have more chicken but still had the cleaver in his hand, which worried him.

A witness confirmed that she saw He walking up the road whilst shouting and holding a large knife, the court heard. She claimed the defendant approached one man in particular with the blade hidden behind his forearm. She immediately called the police to report what she had seen. CCTV also captured the incident.

The court heard that He confirmed he was working at the time of the incident when a man claimed his food was “rubbish” and he admitted running after the man with a knife.

Matt Aldwinckle, defending He, said the defendant claims he did not make any of the alleged threats to the victim. He added that the witness could not hear exactly what was being said during the altercation.