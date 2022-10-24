A serial thief has been jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to burglary in a village near Northampton.

Phillip Gordon Dennis stole a mobile phone, cash and bank card from a home in Boughton on March 13 this year — and went on to fraudulently use the card at three separate locations.

The 41-year-old from Northampton pleaded guilty to the theft just weeks after being released having served part of a seven-month stretch for stealing a police uniform, radio, baton and PAVA spray in the town.

He also had a suspended sentence from 2021 for stealing two jackets together worth £449.98 from the Superdry store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre.

Dennis originally denied the latest offences of burglary and three counts of fraud but changed his plea when he appeared at Northampton Crown earlier this month.

He was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Lead investigator, PC Mark Edkins, said: “Dennis is a prolific burglar who is now in prison as a result of our investigation and therefore unable to burgle anyone else’s home.

“This is a great result for the people of Northamptonshire as burglary is a hugely invasive crime, the effect of which on a victim is often underestimated by many.

“I hope this case shows our continuing commitment to tackle burglary in this county as part of Operation Crooked and bring any offenders to justice.”