Magistrates jailed a serial thief for seven months after he was caught with a police uniform, radio, baton and PAVA spray in Northampton.

Phillip Gordon Dennis admitted carrying an offensive weapon — the baton — possession of the spray and stealing the uniform and other equipment in the early hours of March 21.

The 40-year-old, said to be of no fixed abode, was arrested in Kettering Road and jailed for 26 weeks by Northampton magistrates the following day — plus another two weeks for committing offences while on a suspended sentence.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Dennis also admitted stealing aftershave and cash from a vehicle in nearby Highlands Avenue, Northampton shortly before being arrested — for which he was ordered to pay £100 compensation.