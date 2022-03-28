Convicted Northampton shoplifter jailed after stealing police uniform, radio and baton
The 40-year-old was already on suspended sentence for taking £450 of Superdry jackets
Magistrates jailed a serial thief for seven months after he was caught with a police uniform, radio, baton and PAVA spray in Northampton.
Phillip Gordon Dennis admitted carrying an offensive weapon — the baton — possession of the spray and stealing the uniform and other equipment in the early hours of March 21.
The 40-year-old, said to be of no fixed abode, was arrested in Kettering Road and jailed for 26 weeks by Northampton magistrates the following day — plus another two weeks for committing offences while on a suspended sentence.
Dennis also admitted stealing aftershave and cash from a vehicle in nearby Highlands Avenue, Northampton shortly before being arrested — for which he was ordered to pay £100 compensation.
According to court documents, Dennis had been given a nine-week sentence suspended for two years last September for stealing two jackets together worth £449.98 from Superdry’s store in the Grosvenor Centre.