NO ARRESTS made nine months after police find £1million cannabis factory at village farmhouse near Northampton

Chronicle and Echo's was at the scene on the day police made the discovery

NO ARRESTS have yet been made over a £1million cannabis factory discovered nine months ago at a village farm house near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Monday, December 12) they have not arrested anyone over the major drugs bust which saw 1,200 cannabis plants seized at Norwood Farmhouse, Harpole on Friday, March 4.

What happened?

Police found 1,200 plants at the site

A warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act after concerns were raised about activities at the address, which were suspected of causing power outages at nearby properties.

Forensics teams and police officers descended on to the house and said they found a "sophisticated" factory set up with around 1,200 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

The plants had an estimated street value of around £1 million, according to police.

One eyewitness said at the time: "It [the smell] was so strong you would not believe it, and that’s not an exaggeration.

"It’s very unexpected for Harpole. It’s a friendly quiet neighbourhood, not the kind of place you’d ever imagine to find a weed farm."

Here's what police said back in March

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Dave Wakeman said cannabis factories “blight our local communities”.

He said: “In this case [it] was affecting the quality of life of residents who were experiencing power outages at their homes.

"Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs remains one of our local policing priorities.

“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us.”

Why has no-one been arrested?

Police have been asked: why have no arrests been made nine months after the find? Are investigations ongoing? What happened to all the cannabis?

