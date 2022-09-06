Nicholas Billingham murder trial: Former Northampton teacher Fiona Beal’s trial date is moved back

The trial of Fiona Beal, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Nicolas Billingham, has been adjourned.

Former Northampton teacher, Fiona Beal, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6.

Beal’s trial was due to begin on Monday (September 12), however it has now been moved back to a date to be determined.

Forensic officers at the property in Kingsley

An application was also made to extend Beal’s custody time limit by another three months as it was due to expire on Monday, September 19.

Beal’s custody limit time was extended to December 19. The new trial date is yet to be determined but is expected to take place before that date. Beal was remanded in custody.

The former teacher was charged with a single count of murder shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 20 after detectives discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Kingsley.

The body was uncovered just hours after Beal had been arrested at a hotel in Cumbria and police confirmed the remains to be those of missing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

Nicholas Billingham.