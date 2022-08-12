Former Northampton teacher, Fiona Beal, pleads not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former teacher has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham at Northampton Crown Court.

A court hearing on Friday (August 12) saw Fiona Beal, aged 48, appear before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking.

Beal pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. The next hearing is to be held at Northampton Crown Court on September 6.

Forensic officers at the property in Kingsley

Beal was again remanded in custody.