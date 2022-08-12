Former Northampton teacher, Fiona Beal, pleads not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham

Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:07 pm

A former teacher has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham at Northampton Crown Court.

A court hearing on Friday (August 12) saw Fiona Beal, aged 48, appear before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking.

Beal pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. The next hearing is to be held at Northampton Crown Court on September 6.

Beal was again remanded in custody.

Beal is accused of killing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.