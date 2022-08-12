A former teacher has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham at Northampton Crown Court.
A court hearing on Friday (August 12) saw Fiona Beal, aged 48, appear before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking.
Beal pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. The next hearing is to be held at Northampton Crown Court on September 6.
Most Popular
-
1
VIDEO: 'Flagship' mountain bike park in Northampton hailed as 'game-changing' - rough opening date revealed
-
2
Teenager arrested by detectives investigating series of deliberate wildfires in Northampton
-
3
Names of 56 people and one transport firm from Northampton, Daventry Moulton, Silverstone and Long Buckby sentenced in court
-
4
Former Northampton teacher, Fiona Beal, pleads not guilty to the murder of Nicholas Billingham
-
5
Muslim woman left in tears after McDonald's puts BACON in her burger
Beal was again remanded in custody.
Beal is accused of killing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.