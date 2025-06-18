Murderer, 25, sentenced to life imprisonment of 23 years after fatally stabbing former friend twice

A 25-year-old murderer has been sentenced to life imprisonment of 23 years after he fatally stabbed his former friend twice last December.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, was found guilty of killing Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi just yards from the 23-year-old victim’s home.

Following Uwadia’s three-week trial at Northampton Crown Court, it took the jury more than six-and-a-half hours to deliberate and they returned two guilty verdicts last Friday (June 13) – which also included possession of a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinton sadly died after he was stabbed by Uwadia in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn on December 11, 2024, following a trivial disagreement about food which escalated.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 23 years.

The 25-year-old was arrested at his home address in the early hours of the following morning and during a police search of his bedroom, the murder weapon and a note reminding himself to ‘get rid of the splasher’ was recovered.

Uwadia did not take the stand and give evidence during his trial, but the court heard he accepted that he inflicted both wounds. However, he maintained that he did not intend to kill or cause Clinton serious harm and was acting in self-defence – which the jury did not accept.

In her sentencing remarks, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said Clinton was only 23 years old when Uwadia took his life and he was the eldest of four siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Clinton’s brothers had produced an impact statement on behalf of Clinton’s family, and the Judge said: “The family has been torn apart and left broken-hearted.”

The Judge said the family is starved of the “joy and laughter Clinton brought to them all” and commended their dignity during these “deeply distressing proceedings”.

Uwadia was in possession of a kitchen knife that was more than 20 centimetres in length and the Judge did not accept that Uwadia was acting in self defence or fear.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “You acted in anger due to your belief that Clinton Antwi was going to damage your car and disrespect you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uwadia was said to have left the scene “without caring” what harm he had caused Clinton and “left him to die”.

The Judge said she did not believe Uwadia planned to kill or cause serious harm to Clinton on December 11, but took the knife with the intention to use it if he needed to.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane described Uwadia as an “intelligent” 25-year-old man, who has experienced bullying and racism in his past and this has impacted his “mental health, low self esteem, anxiety and aggression”.

Uwadia’s character references spoke highly of him, and the Judge accepts that he regrets his actions, the loss of Clinton’s life and the impact on the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was only one sentence the court could impose, which is life imprisonment. The Judge recognised Uwadia took the knife to the scene, intending to have it available to use as a weapon if needed – which he did.

Uwadia was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 23 years. Less the 186 days he has already spent on remand, he will spend 22 years and 179 days in prison before he is eligible for parole. After release, he will remain on licence for the rest of his life.

The sentence for the offence of possession of a knife in a public place was two years, which will run concurrently.