Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST

A Northampton man has been found guilty of murdering a 23-year-old just yards from his home in December last year.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, of Northfield Way, has been found guilty of murder by a jury after standing trial for three weeks at Northampton Crown Court.

The jury of five women and five men took more than six and a half hours to deliberate. They returned a verdict today (Friday June 13).

Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, aged 23, died after being stabbed by Uwadia in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn at just after 5pm on Thursday, December 11, 2024. The victim was just yards away from his home.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia.placeholder image
Junior Emmanuel Uwadia.

The jury heard that the defendant and victim had a disagreement, which escalated. They also saw CCTV footage of the fatal incident and heard from friends who were there on the day.

Uwadia was arrested at his home address and during a police search of his bedroom, the murder weapon was found hidden in a tripod bag underneath clothing in his wardrobe along with a note reminding himself to “get rid of the splasher”, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Despite providing no comment in his six formal police interviews and choosing not to take the stand at his trial, the court heard that although Uwadia accepted he inflicted both wounds, he did not intend to kill Clinton or cause serious harm and was acting in self-defence. However, the jury did not believe this version of events.

Speaking after the verdict, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “The loss of Clinton’s life is a tragedy, coming after the needless escalation of an argument between two men who were previously friends.

Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi was murdered yards from his home.placeholder image
Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi was murdered yards from his home.

“Junior Uwadi went to meet Clinton on December 11 carrying a knife. Only he knows why he put it in his bag that day, and now he, and everyone who knew and loved Clinton, must live forever with the consequences of that decision.

“The presence of a knife turns any conflict into a potentially life or death situation, as this case tragically illustrates.

“Nothing can bring Clinton back, but I very much hope this guilty verdict offers some comfort to his devastated family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them all in their grief.”

Uwadia, who was also found guilty of one count of having an article with a blade or point in a public place, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday June 18.

