Murder investigation launched after 43-year-old died following incident at Northampton pub

A police investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has sparked the launch of a murder enquiry, following an incident in a Northampton pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who has not yet been named by police, died in East Haddon at around 5.45am on Sunday (November 24).

Police were called to the village by paramedics and initially treated the incident as an unexplained death. An investigation was launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU) into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Monday November 25), detectives have launched a murder investigation. Police have also confirmed the 24-year-old, from Daventry, arrested yesterday was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody today.

The incident happened in a pub in Fish Street.

Police say a linked incident involving the victim happened in Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Fish Street, Northampton, during the evening of Saturday, November 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Barnes said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family, loved ones and friends at this completely devastating time.

“Our fast-moving investigation is dedicated to answering all the necessary questions about what has led to this man’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who has information, no matter how small it may seem, to share it with us as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information which could help is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Weymouth or incident number 24000699476.

Information, including photographs and mobile phone footage, can also be submitted online here.