Murder detectives re-appeal for witnesses one month on from death of Robert Brown in Northampton

Detectives in a murder investigation are once again appealing for witnesses one month on from the death of Robert Brown in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 57-year-old was found dead on a bench next to the River Nene, behind Auctioneers Court, at around 6.30am on Friday August 1. Paramedics found him with a fatal arm wound.

A murder investigation was launched later that day and police say this has included reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage, extensive house-to-house inquiries and taking many witness statements. Detectives have also made three arrests, but all have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the investigation has helped to build a picture of Robert’s movements, but they say there are definitely people who were in the area late on Thursday July 31 or early on Friday August 1 that have not yet come forward. Detectives are now urgently appealing for them to do so in a continued bid to get answers for Robert’s loved ones.

Police are re-appealing for witnesses in the Robert Brown murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Robert’s death has left his family with unanswered questions, and they deserve to know what has happened to their loved one.

“We know that there are people in the area who have not yet come forward and we would urge anyone who used this route on Thursday July 31 into the early hours of Friday August 1, to come forward.

“Where Robert was found is a popular route with people walking to and from Sixfields and the town centre, and they may not realise it, but it is possible they saw or heard something which could help us with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However small or insignificant you believe the information is, if you have not already done so, please get in touch as a matter of urgency. Any little detail may help us piece together just what happened to Robert.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000450267.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or https://mipp.police.uk/ or crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.