More than £50,000 worth of damage after barn fire in Northamptonshire village
The incident is suspected to have been arson
More than £50,000 of damage was caused during a barn fire – which police are now treating as arson - in a rural Northamptonshire village.
The incident saw a barn in Warkworth Road, Middleton Cheney, alight on Tuesday May 16 into Wednesday May 17.
The steel barn and 350 bales of straw were on fire and a decision was made to let the fire burn, under control, which firefighters warned could mean residents would see smoke for up to 72 hours.
Officers say the barn was set alight between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.
A force spokeswoman said: “The fire destroyed the structure and around 300 large straw bales which were stored inside it, and the incident is being treated as a deliberate act.”
Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. You can also contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk, quoting incident number: 23000300549.