More than £50,000 worth of damage after barn fire in Northamptonshire village

More than £50,000 of damage was caused during a barn fire – which police are now treating as arson - in a rural Northamptonshire village.

The incident saw a barn in Warkworth Road, Middleton Cheney, alight on Tuesday May 16 into Wednesday May 17.

The steel barn and 350 bales of straw were on fire and a decision was made to let the fire burn, under control, which firefighters warned could mean residents would see smoke for up to 72 hours.

The extend of the damage after a barn fire in Middleton Cheney.

Officers say the barn was set alight between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

A force spokeswoman said: “The fire destroyed the structure and around 300 large straw bales which were stored inside it, and the incident is being treated as a deliberate act.”

