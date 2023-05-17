350 bales of straw on fire in barn blaze in rural Northamptonshire village

Around 350 bales of straw are on fire in a rural Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters were called to a barn blaze in Middleton Cheney just after 10.30pm on Tuesday (May 16).

On arrival, firefighters found a steel barn and its contents on fire.

A fire officer from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the scene.

A decision has since been made to allow the fire to burn under control, which means residents may see smoke for the next 72 hours. They are being recommended to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at Warkworth Road in Middleton Cheney just after 10.30pm last night.

“Fire engines from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and a fire officer from Northamptonshire, were first on the scene and found a steel barn and its contents – approximately 350 bales of straw – fully on fire.

“Residents in Overthorpe and Warkworth were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to large volumes of smoke.

“Oxfordshire crews left the scene upon arrival of a crew from Brackley, and the decision was taken to allow the fire to burn under control of the fire service and the landowner.

“We anticipate that residents will continue to see smoke in the area for the next 72 hours while the burn continues, and we would recommend residents continue to keep windows and doors shut throughout as a precaution.”

