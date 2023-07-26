More than 30 motoring offences detected during one day on main Northampton town centre road

More than 30 motoring offences were detected by Northamptonshire Police officers in one day on a main Northampton town centre road.

On July 20, the force’s Safer Roads Team were joined by student police officers in Bridge Street as part of Operation Journey, which aims to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on county roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the checks, three people were arrested on suspicion of knowingly entering the UK without leave. Two men aged 31 and 25 were handed over to the immigration services, while a 19-year-old man was released with no further action.

The day of action took place in Bridge Street, Northampton. Photo: Twitter/Northants Roads Policing Team

12 drivers had vehicles seized after being found to be driving without valid insurance or driving without a licence, while a further four were being driven without road tax.

11 drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for a range of driving offences, including one for using a mobile phone whilst behind the wheel, two for a driver not wearing a seat belt and one for not ensuring a child under the age of 14 was properly secured.

Three other drivers received fixed penalty notices for tyre defects, one vehicle was identified to have an insecure load and three were found to have been driven without a valid MOT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team said: “Everyone needs to play their part to help save lives and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to ensure both you and your vehicle are fit for the road.

“Some of these issues may seem trivial to some, however it only takes one poorly maintained vehicle or a momentary lapse of concentration for a driver to be involved in a collision, which can result in potentially devastating consequences.