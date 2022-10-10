Police investigation sparked following mass brawl at Sunday league football match in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage following a mass brawl at a Sunday league football match in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police says the incident took place between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday (October 9) during a game being played on a school playing field in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe.

The Nene Sunday League’s game had to be abandoned by the referee.

A mass brawl broke out on a football pitch in Kingsthorpe on Sunday (October 9), which saw a man hospitalised and the match abandoned.

Officers said one of the players, a man in his 20s, received serious injuries, which required hospital treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is underway and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or been involved in the incident.

“They also believe all or part of the incident may have been captured with mobile phones, and anyone with any footage relating to the incident is asked to contact police.

“Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 22000589416.”

The Nene Sunday League released a statement straight after the game saying the incident is “deplorable and totally unacceptable”.

A league spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a fixture that was abandoned due to a serious violent incident where a player has been hospitalised and requires surgery.

“The police are involved and the Northants Football Association has been informed.

“Let us be clear that this type of incident is completely deplorable and totally unacceptable.

“Once we have the necessary information we will be taking the strongest possible action against those involved

“Those who commit such offences are not welcome in this league or anywhere else in football.”

A Northants FA spokesman said: “Northamptonshire FA have been made aware of an incident that was reported at a Nene Sunday League match yesterday. We are co-operating with all parties involved and a full investigation is now underway.