Man taken to hospital after verbal disagreement inside Northampton club turns into street fight

A man was taken to hospital after a verbal disagreement inside a Northampton nightclub turned into a street fight.

The incident started in Bar So in Wellingborough Road when two women had an argument in the early hours of Sunday, July 3.

The incident then spilled out into the street and three men began fighting.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between 3am and 4am, two women were involved in a verbal disagreement inside the bar, which has then spilled outside the premises and turned into a physical altercation between three men.

"As a result of the incident, a man in his 30s sustained facial injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.”