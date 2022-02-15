A 26-year-old Northampton man has been sentenced to ten months in prison after being caught carrying a bladed article in public in December last year.

Simon Rhys Lawrence of no fixed address in Northampton, was sentenced for having a meat tenderiser tucked into his waistband while out in public on the night of December 18, 2021.

When challenged by police, Lawrence reportedly admitted that he had the item on his person and voluntarily lifted his jumper to reveal the item. He later claimed to be carrying it out of fear for his own safety, Northampton Crown Court heard on Tuesday (February 15).

Northampton Crown Court.

Carl Woolf, who spoke in Lawrence's defence, said: "A couple of weeks prior to his arrest, he had become involved in a physical altercation with a member of the Romanian community.

"During that, he himself had been attacked and received a cut to his finger because the other individual was in possession of some form of blade. In this action, he was out in public and clearly intoxicated.

"He says he was then chased by six members of the same community.

"Mr Lawrence ran through Northampton Town Centre and, while he was running, spotted this item on the floor that he initially believed was a hammer."

The defendant then tucked the item into his waistband, much like he did on the night of his arrest some weeks later, choosing to keep it. He claimed to do so because he was 'afraid' that a similar altercation might take place in future, the court heard.

Mr Woolf continued: "He accepts that at this point he should have discarded it. But he chose to keep it just in case he encountered danger again."

In sentencing Mr Recorder Donnellan QC acknowledged that he had 'no reason' to disbelieve the defendant's story and gave him credit for an early guilty plea.

However, he reinforced the seriousness with which the law considers the carrying of bladed articles in public, and the implied risk of them being used.

He said: "You had the good sense to plead guilty at the first opportunity to having this article in your possession on December 18, last year.

"It was found in your possession because you had obviously been seen with it, but at the time you were not brandishing it or using it to threaten.

"Pictures show it does look like an axe on one side, and a hammer on the other side. One person described it as a meat tenderiser.

"The fact is that you knew what would happen if you were caught in public with a bladed article.

"I have to say that, irrespective of the minimum sentence I am required to consider, that the carrying of knives or bladed weapons in public is an extremely serious matter. In all but the most exceptional cases, immediate custodial sentences are appropriate."