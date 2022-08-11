Man jailed after scamming £2,000 from Northampton pensioner, 90, by quoting for patio work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fraudster who preyed on a vulnerable 90-year-old man in Northampton has been jailed for eight months.

Daniel Cash, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 6, this year.

His case was sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing, and at his hearing on Tuesday, August 2, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay £2,100 compensation to his victim.

Northampton Crown Court

Cash was charged at the beginning of July, after a report was submitted to Action Fraud in connection with an incident in April this year, when the elderly victim was defrauded of £2,100.

On the pretence of being a tradesman, Cash visited the address on April 21, and offered to build a patio at the rear of the property, which the victim had planned.

The man declined however Cash persisted which resulted in the man showing him where he wanted the patio. Initially quoting £4,500 to complete the work, he then lowered his price to £3,500 cash in hand.

Cash told the man that he needed £2,100 in advance to cover the cost of materials and drove his victim to his bank so he could withdraw the money.

After driving him back home, he left without leaving his contact details and never returned to the address to complete the work he had been paid for.

Following the sentencing, PC Toby Mullen of the West Local Policing Area, said: “People like Daniel Cash give decent, hardworking tradesmen a bad name and I am pleased to see him convicted for this offence.

“The emotional distress felt by the victim in this case cannot be underestimated. He has put his trust in someone in his own home, only to discover afterwards that he has been conned, leaving him feeling very vulnerable.

“Our advice if you need work doing on your home is to research traders properly in advance so you’re confident that the person doing the work is legitimate and can be trusted.”