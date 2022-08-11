Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives hunting a thief who followed a pensioner home from a bank before snatching her handbag in a Northamptonshire village have released this CCTV image of a man they believe may have information.

Officers revealed a woman in her 70s withdrew money from a branch in Banbury between 2pm and 2.45pm on July 21 before heading home to Middleton Cheney, four miles away — but was unaware she was being followed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “As she pulled up on her drive, a man opened her car door and snatched the bag before getting into another car and driving off.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”