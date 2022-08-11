Detectives hunting a thief who followed a pensioner home from a bank before snatching her handbag in a Northamptonshire village have released this CCTV image of a man they believe may have information.
Officers revealed a woman in her 70s withdrew money from a branch in Banbury between 2pm and 2.45pm on July 21 before heading home to Middleton Cheney, four miles away — but was unaware she was being followed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “As she pulled up on her drive, a man opened her car door and snatched the bag before getting into another car and driving off.
Most Popular
-
1
Firefighters in attendance at another field fire spread across 30 acres in Northamptonshire
-
2
VIDEO: 'Flagship' mountain bike park in Northampton hailed as 'game-changing' - rough opening date revealed
-
3
Mother of Northampton university student criticises national estate agent and landlord over £300 deposit dispute
-
4
WATCH: Fire takes hold of field in Northampton as temperatures increase
-
5
Northampton dad criticises Travelodge over 'mouse infestation' during hotel stay before family trip to Disneyland Paris
“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000421298 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.