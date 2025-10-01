Man in his 20s stabbed in broad daylight by two males in Northampton neighbourhood

A man in his 20s was stabbed in broad daylight by two males in a Northampton neighbourhood earlier today.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was stabbed around the area of Northwood Road, Abington, between 2pm and 2.45pm today (Wednesday, October 1).

An Air Ambulance was spotted at Abington Park, which is believed to be in connection to the incident, at around 3 – 3.30pm.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say they only have a brief description of the offenders, who were wearing all dark clothing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, saw the offenders run from the scene or has any information which could help identify those responsible.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or two males running from Northwood Road, on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

Please quote incident number 25000577537 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.