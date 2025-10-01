Air Ambulance spotted landing at busy park in Northampton this afternoon

Pictures from the scene. Credit: Richard Durham
An air ambulance has been spotted at a Northampton park responding to an incident this afternoon.

The helicopter was spotted landing in Abington Park, near the boating lake, sometime between 3pm and 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday, October 1).

Eyewitness have also reported seeing a heavy police presence in the Abington area this afternoon.

Air Ambulance has been contacted for comment. Northamptonshire Police has also been contacted for comment.

More to come as and when we get it.

