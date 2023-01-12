Man hospitalised after 'substance thrown' at him during attack in busy Northampton street

Police have revealed why they were called to a busy street in Northampton last night (Wednesday, January 11).

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to reports of an attack on a man at a business premises in St Andrews Road, Semilong at about 8.20pm last night (Wednesday, January 11).

The Chron got to the scene just before 10pm and saw Easy Fix Autos was taped off.

Five police cars and several officers had cordoned off the area around the Easy Fix Autos garage in St Andrew's Road from Gordon Street to Hester Street last night (Wednesday)

A police spokeswoman said today (Thursday): "It is alleged that during the incident a 35-year-old man has been assaulted and had a substance, believed to be cleaning fluid, thrown over him."

An eyewitness at the scene told the Chron it was an acid attack.

Responding to this, police said: "This substance was tested at the scene and believed to be a neutral solution.

