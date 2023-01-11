Garage sealed off and roads closed during police incident in busy part of Northampton

Roads were closed and a garage sealed off during a police incident in Northampton tonight (Wednesday).

At around 9.20pm a spokesman for the force said: “Please can motorists avoid Gordon Street and Lower Hester Street Northampton, which are currently closed to traffic. Emergency services are currently in attendance at the location dealing with an incident.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Five police car and several officers had cordoned off the area around the Easy Fix Autos garage in St Andrew's Road from Gordon Street to Hester Street.

Just before 10pm the Chron were at the scene where police had taped off Easy Fix Autos in St Andrew’s Road.

By around 10.30pm the road had reopened to traffic.

It has not yet been confirmed by Northamptonshire Police what the incident related to or whether any arrests have been made.

