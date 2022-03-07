Man held after threatening spectators at Sunday morning football game in Northampton

Police arrest 29-year-old during match at Kingsthorpe Rec

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:51 pm

A 29-year-old man is in custody on Monday (March 7) after threatening a number of spectators with a knife during a Sunday morning football match in Northampton.

Police say the man was arrested at around 12.15pm following the incident at Kingsthorpe Rec during a Nene Sunday League game between Kingsthorpe Jets and St David’s football club.

A spokesman added that the man arrested was not associated with either team.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man following Sunday's incident at Kingsthorpe Rec in Northampton
