Man held after threatening spectators at Sunday morning football game in Northampton
Police arrest 29-year-old during match at Kingsthorpe Rec
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:51 pm
A 29-year-old man is in custody on Monday (March 7) after threatening a number of spectators with a knife during a Sunday morning football match in Northampton.
Police say the man was arrested at around 12.15pm following the incident at Kingsthorpe Rec during a Nene Sunday League game between Kingsthorpe Jets and St David’s football club.
A spokesman added that the man arrested was not associated with either team.