A 29-year-old man is in custody on Monday (March 7) after threatening a number of spectators with a knife during a Sunday morning football match in Northampton.

Police say the man was arrested at around 12.15pm following the incident at Kingsthorpe Rec during a Nene Sunday League game between Kingsthorpe Jets and St David’s football club.

A spokesman added that the man arrested was not associated with either team.