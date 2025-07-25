Man charged with causing death of 76-year-old in Northamptonshire village changes plea to guilty

A man charged with causing the death of a 76-year-old in a Northamptonshire village has changed his plea to guilty.

Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday July 21 where he changed his plea to guilty for one count of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 51-year-old was driving a Mini on June 8, 2023, when the vehicle hit Keith Turnidge, who was sat on a bench in Bridge Street in Weedon.

The scene of the incident in Bridge Street, Weedon Bec.

Goddard initially pleaded not guilty to the offence and a trial date was set for next August.

However, he will now be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 12, this year. He was released on bail, but the judge issued an interim driving disqualification.