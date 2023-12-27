Man charged with attempted Northampton robbery and Milton Keynes kidnap appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man charged with attempted robbery in Northampton and kidnap in Milton Keynes has appeared in court.
Ian Scott, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday, December 13, following an incident at the Post Office in Limehurst Square, Duston after he was wanted in connection with a Milton Keynes incident.
The 57-year-old went on to be charged with two counts of attempted robbery in relation to that incident.
Scott was also charged with one count each of kidnap, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed object in a public place, in relation to an incident in Milton Keynes on December 11.
Scott appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 20, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on January 31, 2024.