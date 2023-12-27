News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Man charged with attempted Northampton robbery and Milton Keynes kidnap appears in court

The 57-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of a crown court appearance
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man charged with attempted robbery in Northampton and kidnap in Milton Keynes has appeared in court.

Ian Scott, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday, December 13, following an incident at the Post Office in Limehurst Square, Duston after he was wanted in connection with a Milton Keynes incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 57-year-old went on to be charged with two counts of attempted robbery in relation to that incident.

Most Popular
Northampton Magistrates' Court.Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Scott was also charged with one count each of kidnap, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed object in a public place, in relation to an incident in Milton Keynes on December 11.

Scott appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 20, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on January 31, 2024.