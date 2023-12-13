Man wanted in connection with kidnap arrested in Northampton on suspicion of robbery

Investigations into both incidents are underway

A man who was wanted in connection with a kidnap has been arrested in Northampton on suspicion of robbery.

The 57-year-old man was arrested shortly after 10.50am today (Wednesday December 13) in connection with an attempted robbery at the Post Office in Limehurst Square, Duston.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were also searching for the man in connection with a kidnap in Milton Keynes on Monday (December 11).

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery. He was also wanted in connection with a kidnap.

The robbery was reported to Northamptonshire Police at 10.25am and the alleged offender was detained by members of the public until police officers arrived.

A force spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in this incident for their bravery and quick-thinking.

“A scene guard remains in place in Limehurst Square and anyone involved in the incident is urged to speak to officers for advice if required.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to officers should call 101, quoting incident 154 of December 13.