Man charged with 13 sexual offences after string of incidents in Northampton neighbourhood

A man has been charged with 13 sexual offences following a string of incidents in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Sem Birch-Abban, of no fixed abode, has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of outraging public decency, and one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence. This follows his arrest over the weekend.

These charges relate to incidents which have taken place in the town, the majority of which have been in the Eastern District, during the past week. Police initially appealed for information on Friday (July 28) after they received at least six reports in two days of a man approaching people and making inappropriate comments or actions.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “This has been a very fast-paced investigation, and dedicated officers and staff have been working around the clock from the moment this concerning series of offences was identified.

“Some officers have worked incredibly long shifts and I’d like to thank all of those involved in the investigation from across the force.

“We have been aware of concerns and speculation circulating on social media in recent days, and I hope this charge reassures people that we take the safety of women and girls in this county very seriously.

“I would continue to urge anyone who has any information about these incidents, including CCTV footage, to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Jasper.”