Six reports in two days of man exposing himself of making indecent comments in Northampton

Police in Northampton are investigating a number of incidents that have taken place in the Eastern District in the last couple of days.

During the incidents a man has approached women and either exposed himself or made indecent comments or actions towards them, police say.

Officers have received reports of at least six incidents that have taken place since Wednesday (July 26).

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and enquiries are taking place to establish who the man is, and officers are appealing for anyone who may have been approached by him or who may have information about him, to contact them on 101.

“The man is described as black, aged 20 to 30, between 5ft 6ins and 6ft, of slim to medium build and is dressed in black, with a hood up.”