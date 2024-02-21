News you can trust since 1931
Man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail after 'unexplained' death of woman in Northampton

Police say the 45-year-old has been released on bail “pending further enquiries”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
A man arrested on suspicion of murder, in relation to an “unexplained” death of a woman in Northampton, has been released on bail.

Officers were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, at about 8.40pm on Saturday (February 17) following a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A 45-year-old Northampton man arrested on Saturday (February 17) on suspicion of murder. Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the man has been released on police bail “pending further enquiries”.

Rhymer House.Rhymer House.
Police previously said the woman is believed to be in her 30s and that an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000099392.