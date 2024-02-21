Man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail after 'unexplained' death of woman in Northampton
A man arrested on suspicion of murder, in relation to an “unexplained” death of a woman in Northampton, has been released on bail.
Officers were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, at about 8.40pm on Saturday (February 17) following a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
A 45-year-old Northampton man arrested on Saturday (February 17) on suspicion of murder. Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the man has been released on police bail “pending further enquiries”.
Police previously said the woman is believed to be in her 30s and that an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000099392.