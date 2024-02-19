Northampton man arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate an “unexplained” death of a woman.
Officers were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, at about 8.40pm on Saturday (February 17) following a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, has not been formally identified yet however, a forensic post-mortem took place on Sunday (February 18). Police say an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.
A 45-year-old Northampton man arrested on Saturday (February 17) on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts are firmly with her family and friends at this time.
“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the wider community, however while I would like to reassure members of the public that we are confident this is an isolated incident, we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.
“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, and we would encourage anyone who has any information that they believe is relevant to this investigation to please get in touch.”
A scene guard remains in place and officers are expected to be at the address over the next few days while an investigation into the circumstances of the death continues, on behalf of the coroner’s office.
House-to-house enquiries were carried out on Sunday, however officers will remain in the vicinity to conduct further enquiries and anyone with information or who may have concerns is encouraged to speak to them.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000099392.