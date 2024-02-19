Northampton man arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate an “unexplained” death of a woman.

Officers were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, at about 8.40pm on Saturday (February 17) following a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, has not been formally identified yet however, a forensic post-mortem took place on Sunday (February 18). Police say an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.

The explained death happened in Rhymer House in Chalcombe Avenue.

A 45-year-old Northampton man arrested on Saturday (February 17) on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts are firmly with her family and friends at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the wider community, however while I would like to reassure members of the public that we are confident this is an isolated incident, we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, and we would encourage anyone who has any information that they believe is relevant to this investigation to please get in touch.”

A scene guard remains in place and officers are expected to be at the address over the next few days while an investigation into the circumstances of the death continues, on behalf of the coroner’s office.

House-to-house enquiries were carried out on Sunday, however officers will remain in the vicinity to conduct further enquiries and anyone with information or who may have concerns is encouraged to speak to them.