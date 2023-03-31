Man, aged 28, jailed after stabbing another man in late night Northampton street fight

A 28-year-old man has been jailed after stabbing another man in a late night street fight in a busy Northampton neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Northamptonshire Police were called to Kingsley Park Terrace following reports of a stabbing outside the Capitol off licence, between Oliver Street and Milton Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed in the leg which left him hospitalised. Thankfully he did not suffer any life-threatening or life-changing injuries, say police.

Osman Mohamed was jailed for three years and nine months on March 23

Osman Mohamed, aged 28, of Gladstone Road, Birmingham appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, March 23 charged with the stabbing.