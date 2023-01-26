Man in his 40s stabbed in street fight on busy Northampton road - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was stabbed last night (Wednesday) in a busy Northampton street.

Northamptonshire Police say the incident happened in Kingsley Park Terrace, on the stretch of road between Oliver Street and Milton Street, at about 9pm.

Officers say the victim was stabbed in the leg following a fight.

Police remain in Kingsley Park Terrace this morning (Thursday) on the stretch of road between Oliver Street and Milton Street

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

