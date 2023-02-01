Man, aged 26, arrested after attacking flagship jewellery store in Northampton town centre with metal pole

Northamptonshire Police say they were called just before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) after a window at Michael Jones Jewellers in Gold Street was smashed by a man with a metal pole.

A police spokeswoman said: "Nothing was stolen and a 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jewellers has kept one of its shutters down following the attack.

Michael Jones Jewellers was attacked by a 26-year-old man on Tuesday (January 31), who has since been arrested

The store has been attacked multiple times before.

In 2020, Elliot and Connor Burton were convicted of planning a "meticulous, professional" attack on the Gold Street Jewellers in December 2018.

Their complicated and carefully-laid scheme saw a stolen white BMW crash through the glass doors of the store before five masked armed men poured in to steal upwards of £150,000 in high-end watches and jewellery..

In 2011, a bungling gang of jewel thieves hit Michael Jones Jewellers armed with sledgehammers, but they were no match for handbag-wielding hero Ann Timson.